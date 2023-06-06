Sequoia splits into 3 entities: India, China and US entities to operate independently from March 20242 min read 06 Jun 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Sequoia said the China and India and Southeast Asia businesses will become completely independent partnerships and become distinct firms with separate brands no later than March 31, 2024
Global venture capital giant Sequoia announced on June 5 that it is planning to separate US, China and India- Southeast Asia businesses into independent firms. Sequoia said the China and India and Southeast Asia businesses will become completely independent partnerships and become distinct firms with separate brands no later than March 31, 2024, according to a statement signed by the firm's managing partners Roelof Botha, China head Neil Shen and India head Shailendra Singh.
