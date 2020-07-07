Sequoia to invest $1.35 bn from 2 funds in India, S-E Asia

The funds will be used to double down on investments in both early- and growth-stage firms in the technology, consumer and healthcare space. “We are excited about the depth of opportunities in this region, which is undergoing a massive technology-led transformation. The startup ecosystem in both India and SEA has come a very long way in the last few years; the market gets deeper and the crop of founders, and their achievements, becomes more impressive each year," said Shailendra J. Singh, managing director, Sequoia Capital (India) and SEA, in a blog post. “The combined GDP of India and SEA is expected to cross $14 trillion and the number of mobile internet users will likely cross 1.5 billion by 2030. This region will become home to a number of massive technology companies during the next decade," he added.

The new funds underscore Sequoia’s commitment to India and SEA, where it has over 200 investments so far. In India, Sequoia invested in Bira, Byju’s, Zomato, Mu Sigma, Freshworks, Druva, Freecharge, OYO Rooms, Practo and JustDial, among others.

Singh said a fund-raise represents massive responsibility to deliver attractive returns to investors, the majority of which are non-profits, foundations and charities. This year, however, raising funds has been a daunting exercise in the covid-19 environment. It has been difficult year for founders, employees, investors, and for society, at large. “We believe there is an opportunity to choose a different path. Our ecosystem has arrived at a fork in the road," Singh added.

While the market is deepening, India has world-class founders and a formidable tech talent, it is time to build more products that can compete globally on quality, not just on price. “We need more unique and innovative startups, pursuing original ideas in addition to “X of Y" business models. We need more examples of authentic leadership, improvements in gender diversity, and inclusive, safe and nurturing work culture for our teams. In short, our ecosystem needs exemplary, enduring, lighthouse companies of the future, that can prosper for decades and be resilient across market cycles," said Singh.

