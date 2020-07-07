Sequoia to invest $1.35 bn from 2 funds in India, S-E Asia

The funds will be used to double down on investments in both early- and growth-stage firms in the technology, consumer and healthcare space. “We are excited about the depth of opportunities in this region, which is undergoing a massive technology-led transformation. The startup ecosystem in both India and SEA has come a very long way in the last few years; the market gets deeper and the crop of founders, and their achievements, becomes more impressive each year," said Shailendra J. Singh, managing director, Sequoia Capital (India) and SEA, in a blog post. “The combined GDP of India and SEA is expected to cross $14 trillion and the number of mobile internet users will likely cross 1.5 billion by 2030. This region will become home to a number of massive technology companies during the next decade," he added.