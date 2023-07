New Delhi: Serentica Renewables (Serentica) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Greenko Group for daily sourcing 1,500 megawatt (MW) from energy storage facilities.

“As part of this contract, Serentica will leverage Greenko’s unique energy storage capabilities to utilise a cumulative 1,500 MWhr capacity from its upcoming energy storage projects in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a statement.

This deal will augment Serentica’s efforts to deliver round-the-clock, firm, and dispatchable renewable energy to its industrial customers with an annual assurance of more than 95% and a 15-min time-block assurance of over 85%.

“Long duration energy storage is critical to decarbonizing the country’s energy consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As we gear up to deliver round-the-clock renewable energy for our industrial customers, this unique energy storage capacity offtake contract with Greenko puts us on an accelerated trajectory in our mission to transition hard-to-abate, energy-intensive industries to clean energy and help reverse climate change,“ said Pratik Agarwal, director, Serentica Renewables.

As the world transitions to a clean energy future, energy storage solutions will play a vital role in ensuring a reliable and sustainable power supply, the company said.

These advanced storage solutions help industries to move away from captive thermal plants or other fossil fuel-based sources and rely on renewable energy for 100% of their electricity needs, it added.