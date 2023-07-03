Serentica Renewables bolsters green energy business, signs 1.25 GW power delivery agreement

Serentica Renewables bolsters green energy business, signs 1.25 GW power delivery agreement1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Serentica is setting up these solar and wind capacities across the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where it has secured connectivity to the inter-state transmission system
New Delhi: Serentica Renewables on Monday said that it has signed power delivery agreements with multiple industrial customers totalling over 1.25 GW . This follows 580 MW of such agreements signed in March.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×