Serentica Renewables bolsters green energy business, signs 1.25 GW power delivery agreement

New Delhi: Serentica Renewables on Monday said that it has signed power delivery agreements with multiple industrial customers totalling over 1.25 GW . This follows 580 MW of such agreements signed in March.

“To ensure the round-the-clock green energy needs of its customers, Serentica will install 4 GW of renewable energy capacities across the country. The projects will deploy both wind and solar capacities, supplemented with balancing solutions like energy storage," the company said in a press release.

Serentica is setting up these solar and wind capacities across the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where it has secured connectivity to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS).

With a vision to accelerate clean energy transition of hard-to-abate industries, the overall portfolio will supply more than 9 BUs of clean energy annually, thereby offsetting 8.5 million tonne of CO2.

“India’s energy transition must progress unabated to meet the dual objectives of its ever-increasing energy requirements and the fight against climate change. Serentica’s growing portfolio of renewable energy assets is a testament to its commitment to address the toughest challenges of clean energy delivery and decarbonize India’s industrial backbone," said Akshay Hiranandani, CEO, Serentica Renewables.

Serentica is focused on industrial decarbonization and aims to provide assured, renewable energy through a combination of solar, wind, energy storage, and balancing solutions. Its medium-term goal is to supply over 40 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 37 million tonne of carbon emissions.