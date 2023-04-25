Serum arm to double investment in Biocon unit2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM IST
- This is an addition to Serum’s previous investment in November 2022, when it invested $150 million for a stake in the biosimilar subsidiary.
MUMBAI : Serum Life Sciences, a unit of India’s largest vaccine maker, would pick up an additional stake in Biocon Biologics “through the conversion of the $150 million loan provided to Biocon Pharma Pvt Ltd". The deal was struck at an enterprise valuation of $6 billion, a Biocon spokesperson said.
