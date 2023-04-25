Serum arm to double investment in Biocon unit

With the new arrangement, Biocon Biologics will have access to 100 million doses of vaccines annually together with the distribution rights to Serum’s vaccine portfolio, it said. The two companies signed a strategic pact in September 2021 for vaccines and infectious diseases antibodies. At the time, Biocon said the alliance would provide Biocon Biologics ‘an asset-light and accelerated entry into the vaccines segment’.

