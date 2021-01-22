Serum blaze kills 5, output of Covishield is unaffected

“Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under-installation facility situated at the special economic zone at Manjri," Serum Institute chairman and managing director Cyrus S. Poonawalla said on Facebook and Twitter. The company will offer ₹25 lakh to each of the victim’s families, in addition to the legally mandated amount.