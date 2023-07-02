Serum HPV vaccine Cervavac hits mkt; 2-3 mn doses this yr

Serum HPV vaccine Cervavac hits mkt; 2-3 mn doses this yr2 min read 02 Jul 2023, 10:14 PM IST
HPV is a sexually transmitted viral infection and can affect the mouth, throat or genitals, and can cause anal, penile or oral cancer in men. In women, it leads to cervical cancer that affect the lower-most part of the uterus.
NEW DELHI : Homegrown pharma major Serum Institute of India has launched its indigenous Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Cervavac, across India.
