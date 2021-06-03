Serum Institute of India has filed a test manufacturing license for Sputnik V with the Drugs Controller General of India while it holds talks with the vaccine’s global commercialising partner Russian Direct Investment Fund for a production agreement.

“It is a preliminary license for test manufacturing. Serum has been in talks with RDIF for a few months now to put in place a manufacturing agreement for the vaccine. Those talks are still underway," a person in the know told Mint.

If it secures a deal with RDIF, it would be the third covid-19 vaccine for which Serum Institute would sign a contract manufacturing agreement after Covishield and Covovax. Serum Institute has already secured authorisation for Covishield, which is a contract manufactured version of the vaccine co-developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca plc, while it is conducting a bridging study in India for Covovax, the version of the vaccine developed by US-based Novavax.

The world’s largest manufacturer has committed almost all its capacity into manufacturing covid-19 vaccines so far, planning to produce 100 million doses per month of Covishield from next month as well as an undisclosed amount doses of Covovax. It is contract with AstraZeneca and Novavax to manufacture 1 billion doses each of Covishield and Covovax respectively.

Serum Institute has already started manufacturing Covovax, taking a financial risk as the vaccine is yet to secure an authorisation anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, the Indian distributor for Sputnik V, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, is working on scaling up its supply of the Russian vaccine since its launch on 14 May. The company on Thursday partnered with Snowman Logistics for temperature-controlled end-to-end logistics solutions for the delivery of the two-dose Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine across India.

Snowman will manage the delivery through five of its high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The company will offer storage, order processing, shipper packing and secondary transportation from these locations.

Cold storage is important for Sputnik V as it requires a storage temperature of -18 degree Celsius.

Dr Reddy’s is in pact with RDIF to distribute 250 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine across the country. The Hyderabad-based drugmaker has priced the vaccine at ₹995 per dose, including taxes, and currently supplies it in limited quantities through imports from Russia. The company expects supplies to ramp up from the July-September quarter as domestic production by its six contract manufacturers—Panacea Biotec, Hetero Drugs, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Shilpa Medicare—kick in.

