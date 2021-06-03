Serum Institute files test manufacturing application with DCGI for Sputnik V

If it secures a deal with RDIF, it would be the third covid-19 vaccine for which Serum Institute would sign a contract manufacturing agreement after Covishield and Covovax. Serum Institute has already secured authorisation for Covishield, which is a contract manufactured version of the vaccine co-developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca plc, while it is conducting a bridging study in India for Covovax, the version of the vaccine developed by US-based Novavax.