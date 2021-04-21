Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Serum Institute fixes price of covid vaccine Covishield in private, state government hospitals

Serum Institute fixes price of covid vaccine Covishield in private, state government hospitals

Covishield vials in Pune
1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Serum Institue of India has requested the corporate entities and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems

Serum Institue of India (SII) has fixed the price of Covishield vaccine at 600 per dose for private hospitals and 400 per jab for state governments, Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla said in a statement on Wednesday.

Serum Institue said the company will serve 50% of the total production to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals.

SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, welcomed govt's new liberalised vaccination policy, adding that the announcement will accelerate India's vaccination drive.

"The promising directives will help to scale up vaccine production, and allow state governments, private hospitals, and vaccination centers to procure vaccines directly," it said.

The company urged the corporate entities and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems.

SII assured that the vaccine will be made available in the open market in around four to five months time.

The company further added that its vaccines are more affordable than other vaccines available in the world.

The central government has recently has approved a payment of about 4,500 crore as advance to vaccine makers like Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech to boost production capacity as infections spike at record speed.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

