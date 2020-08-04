Serum Institute gets DCGI nod for trials of Oxford vaccine

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for Covid-19 Related Therapies had on 28 July recommended various amendments to Serum Institute’s earlier protocol to conduct the trials here. Among the eight protocol changes, the panel had asked the company to hold a pan-India trial and also specify the role of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the trial. Mint could not ascertain a link between ICMR and Serum Institute’s trial for the Oxford vaccine candidate.