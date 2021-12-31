OPEN APP
Serum Institute has requested the Indian health ministry and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for full market authorisation for its Covishield vaccine, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla informed in a tweet on Friday. 

“Supplies of the COVISHIELD vaccine in India, have exceeded 1.25 billion doses, " Adar said. “The government of India now has enough data for full market authorisation," he said.

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

