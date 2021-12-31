Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Serum Institute has applied for full market authorisation of Covishield: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute has applied for full market authorisation of Covishield: Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India
1 min read . 01:01 PM IST Livemint

‘Supplies of the COVISHIELD vaccine in India, have exceeded 1.25 billion doses,’ Adar said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Serum Institute has requested the Indian health ministry and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for full market authorisation for its Covishield vaccine, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla informed in a tweet on Friday. 

Serum Institute has requested the Indian health ministry and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for full market authorisation for its Covishield vaccine, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla informed in a tweet on Friday. 

“Supplies of the COVISHIELD vaccine in India, have exceeded 1.25 billion doses, " Adar said. “The government of India now has enough data for full market authorisation," he said.

“Supplies of the COVISHIELD vaccine in India, have exceeded 1.25 billion doses, " Adar said. “The government of India now has enough data for full market authorisation," he said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!