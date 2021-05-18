Serum Institute hopes to start delivering covid-19 vaccines to Covax by year-end

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said that the company hopes to start delivering its vaccines to World Health Organization-led Covax facility and other countries by the end of the year.

“We continue to scale up manufacturing and prioritise India. We also hope to start delivering to Covax and other countries by the end of the year," the company said in a statement.

Serum Institute said that it has been in intense discussions with the Indian government over the last few days about export of vaccines, and said that it will not export vaccines at the cost of the people of India.

The statement comes a day after the WHO and UNICEF spoke about missed targets for Covax due to lack of supplies from Serum, which is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.

The company was initially exporting its Covishield vaccine to Covax, which is a facility aimed at equitable access to covid-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), as well as to other countries under bilateral pacts.

According to data by the Ministry of External Affairs, the company had exported 19.9 million doses of Covishield to various countries under the Covax facility as well as about 46 million doses to other countries, either through grants from the Indian government or through its own commercial contracts with countries.

However, over the last one month, Serum Institute had to focus solely on India after the government banned export of vaccines last month amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Lack of exports have led to pressure on the company from WHO as well as AstraZeneca plc, the co-developer of the original vaccine with University of Oxford. The Anglo-Swedish firm had last month issued a legal notice to Serum for delays in supplying the vaccine.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday also pressed on the importance of Serum Institute’s resumption of supplies, especially as there is already a shortfall of 190 million doses to COVAX by the end of June.

“Once the devastating outbreak in India recedes, we also need the Serum Institute of India to get back on track and catch up on its delivery commitments to COVAX," Ghebreyesus said.

The UN’s agency for children UNICEF also spoke about the impact of the pandemic on India on global vaccine supplies.

“Among the global consequences of the situation in India, a global hub for vaccine production, is a severe reduction in vaccines available to COVAX. Soaring domestic demand has meant that 140 million doses intended for distribution to low- and middle-income countries through the end of May cannot be accessed by COVAX. Another 50 million doses are likely to be missed in June," UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Monday.

So far, nearly 65 million doses of covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to LMICs under the Covax facility, much lower than the target of 170 million for the current period.

