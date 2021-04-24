The Serum Institute of India (SII) today issued a clarification on the pricing of the covid-19 vaccine Covishield. SII said that the initial prices of the COVID-19 vaccine were low globally due to advance funding but it will need investment in scaling up the vaccine production now.

Serum Institute of India, which makes the most used Covid-19 vaccine in the country, defended pricing Covishield vaccine at 1.5 times the initial rate."Only a limited portion of SII's volume will be sold to private at Rs600 per dose. The price of the vaccine is still lower than a lot of other medical treatment and essentials required to treat covid-19 and other life-threatening diseases," according to a statement from the SII.

The statement further added," the current situation is extremely dire; the virus is constantly mutating while the public remains at risk. Identifying the uncertainty, we have to ensure sustainability as we must be able to invest in scaling up and expanding our capacity to fight the pandemic and save lives".

"There was an inaccurate comparison done between the global prices of the vaccine with India," SII said. "Covisheld is the most affordable Covid-19 vaccine available in the market today." The initial price, it said, was "kept low globally as it was based on advance funding given by those countries for at risk vaccine manufacturing." "The initial supply price of Covishield for all government immunization programme, including India, has been the lowest," it said.

Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures AstraZeneca's vaccine Covishield at its Pune facility, earlier this week announced a price of ₹600 per dose and at ₹400 for state governments and any new contract by the central government.





