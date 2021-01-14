Serum Institute of India hopes to launch a COVID-19 vaccine every quarter: CEO

The vaccine maker hoped to supply 100 crore doses by the end of this year, said Serum Institute of India CEO in Reuters Next conference. In an interview with The Associated Press, Poonawalla earlier revealed that the pharma major is increasing its production capacity by the end of 2021 to over 250 crore doses a year to cope with future disease outbreaks. Poonawalla's company now has an annual capacity of 150 crore doses.