Serum Institute to invest $300 mn in Biocon's unit, provide access to 100 mn vaccine doses annually2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Serum Institute of Life Sciences has announced to double up its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million. With this, Biocon's unit will also get access to SILS' 100 million vaccine doses annually
As part of its expansion of investment in one of Biocon Ltd's units, Serum Institute of Life Sciences will give it access to 100 million vaccine doses annually. Biocon's unit will also have the distribution right to Serum's vaccine portfolio, the unit of Serum Institute of India, said on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×