“As per the new terms of the strategic alliance, Serum Life Sciences would make an additional equity investment of US$150 million through the conversion of the U$150 million loans provided to Biocon Pharma Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Biocon Limited, into equity in BBL. This investment is in addition to the U$ 150 million that SILS had invested in Biocon Biologics in November 2022, resulting in SILS’s aggregate equity investment in BBL amounting to US$300 million," said the company in its press release.