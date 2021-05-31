Serum Institute to increase Covishield production next month

Serum Institute to increase Covishield production next month1 min read . 11:28 AM IST
This came amid reports of shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as flagged by several state governments.
The Serum Institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
This came amid reports of shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as flagged by several state governments.
India is currently using made-in-India vaccines -- Covishield manufactured by SII and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech -- for its COVID-19 vaccination programme. Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use. (A
