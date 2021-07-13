Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Serum Institute to start production of Sputnik V covid vaccine soon

Serum Institute to start production of Sputnik V covid vaccine soon

Premium
SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has already received cell and vector samples from Russia's Gamaleya Centre, RDIF said.
1 min read . 01:54 PM IST Livemint

Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said the plan was to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine per year in India

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and India's Serum Institute announced plans on Tuesday to start producing Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India in September.

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and India's Serum Institute announced plans on Tuesday to start producing Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India in September.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said the plan was to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine per year in India, the leading production hub for Sputnik V.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which is promoting the vaccine globally, said the plan was to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine per year in India, the leading production hub for Sputnik V.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year with the first batch expected in September 2021," the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has already received cell and vector samples from Russia's Gamaleya Centre, RDIF said.

"With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun," RDIF said in a statement.

India is the leading production hub for production of Sputnik vaccine. RDIF had earlier reached agreements with a number of pharmaceutical companies in India (Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen) for production of the Russian vaccine.

"To date, Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 bn people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population, including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus," RDIF said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What Zomato IPO has in common with the humble telephone

Premium

Retail loans set to become largest credit segment, data ...

Premium

A simple formula to check your life insurance needs

Premium

Vaccines for all by year-end looks like a hopeless dream

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!