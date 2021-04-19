Serum to get 3,000 crore grant

SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, sought the funds to increase its monthly capacity to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, from up to 70 million currently. “We are clear that we will give whatever support is necessary to develop and boost the availability of vaccines in the country," the person said on Sunday, declining to be identified as he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}