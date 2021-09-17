The BBL will offer approximately 15% stake to SILS, at a post-money valuation of $4.9 billion. Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company will get access to a 100 million doses of vaccines per annum for 15 years, primarily from SILS’s upcoming vaccine facility in Pune with commercialization rights of the SILS vaccine portfolio (including Covid vaccines) for global markets.

