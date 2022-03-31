ServiceNow opens two data centres in India, to train 18,000 people

“India is a top growth market for ServiceNow and we are seeing larger local organizations partnering with us to benefit from the power of our platform to drive their digital transformation needs," said Arun Balasubramanian, managing director India & SAARC, ServiceNow. “ServiceNow is committed to manage data locally and meet India’s data protection and sovereignty standards. The new data centres enable even more financial services, technology and other regulated verticals to reap the benefits of ServiceNow’s single, unifying Platform for digital business."