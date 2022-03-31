ServiceNow opens two data centres in India, to train 18,000 people

ServiceNow opens two data centres in India, to train 18,000 people1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
- The new data centres are large sites for ServiceNow with full network and capacity, to deliver performance at scale and increased sustainability.
NYSE-listed software company ServiceNow on Thursday launched two local data centre facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru to help Indian customers embrace innovative digital solutions and meet local data residency preferences.
“India is a top growth market for ServiceNow and we are seeing larger local organizations partnering with us to benefit from the power of our platform to drive their digital transformation needs," said Arun Balasubramanian, managing director India & SAARC, ServiceNow. “ServiceNow is committed to manage data locally and meet India’s data protection and sovereignty standards. The new data centres enable even more financial services, technology and other regulated verticals to reap the benefits of ServiceNow’s single, unifying Platform for digital business."
Mike Lents, ServiceNow senior vice president Global Cloud Services, said that the new data centres are large sites for ServiceNow with full network and capacity to deliver performance at scale and increased sustainability. “ServiceNow has certified Data Centre Sustainability Professionals (CDCSP) serving our customers and partners in every region we operate, including Asia Pacific."
With forecasts for the India data centre market to grow more than 15% through 2027, ServiceNow said it has invested in the new data centre locations with sustainability as a top priority.
“These data centres give ServiceNow’s customers and partners a sustainable way to responsibly source cloud data hosting in India and contribute positively to their own ESG commitments," said Lents.
ServiceNow also said that a total of 18,000 people will be trained and certified in India by the end of 2022, together with partners and customers, to meet the burgeoning demand for ServiceNow product specialists.
