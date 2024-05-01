Services soar in new company registrations in FY24
Summary
- Experts said that while the central government has been encouraging large-scale manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the services sector still contributes over half of India’s economic output
NEW DELHI : Services sector raced ahead in company registrations in the just-ended financial year, reflecting the rapid formalization of a segment with few entry barriers. While services accounted for 71% of the 185,300-plus new companies registered in FY24, industry made up less than a fourth, while the farm sector accounted for about 6%.