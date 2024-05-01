Services soar in new company registrations in FY24

Experts also consider rising compliance in Goods and Service Tax (GST) having an effect on company registrations. “The formalization of the economy has picked up in recent years including in the services sector, which is evident in the increase in GST registrations. Service providers crossing the sales threshold of ₹20 lakh need GST registrations, and this compliance effect may be getting mirrored in the company registrations as well. Besides, starting a venture in the manufacturing sector would not be at the same level of ease as in the services sector," said Suranjali Tandon, associate professor at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).