Servify acquires Munich-based WebToGo to strengthen global footprint

BENGALURU: Mumbai-based Servify, the device lifecycle management platform, said it has acquired key businesses of Munich-based WebToGo, a one-stop provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops.

As part of the acquisition, WebToGo’s team has also been absorbed into Servify across its product, technology, and business functions. The acquisition is expected to help Servify further strengthen its global footprint both in terms of technology and people, the company said.

The acquisition brings the two marquee solutions of WebToGo—myhandycheck and wenewa—into Servify's portfolio. While ‘myhandycheck' is a technology-enabled mobile device diagnostics suite, 'wenewa' has the ability to identify, diagnose and triage connected devices remotely.

"The whole world is undergoing digital transformation with each business trying to adapt to this change…Our integration with Servify will open up new avenues and usher in a new era of customer experience," said Peter Duesing, founder and CEO, WebToGo.

Servify works with leading smartphone companies such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi undertaking their device protection business and device exchange/buyback programmes.

