In 2022, the Indian Government enrolled more than 18 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) and 5,151 EV charging stations throughout the nation. Of these, Servotech contributed approximately 25% to the new EV stations, with 1400 chargers installed as of December 2022. Servotech is currently working to rank among the top three EV charger manufacturers in India. Servotech places emphasis on a new EV charger manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 60k to 6 lac charges annually.

