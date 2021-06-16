MUMBAI: Servotech Power Systems Ltd, an NSE-listed company and one of the leading manufacturers of LED lights, solar panels, and UVC disinfection products, will manufacture oxygen concentrators at its facility Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, the company said on Wednesday.

With a rise in covid-19 cases and an increase in oxygen deficiency, Servotech will roll out 1,00,000 medical-grade oxygen concentrators by March 2022.

Oxygen concentrators are machines that maintain a flow of 1-10 litres per minute (LPM) instrumental in providing a 24-hour continuous supply of oxygen.

The oxygen concentrators, starting from ₹35,000 onwards, come in two variations- 5 LPM and 10 LPM.

Servotech has also partnered with IIT Jammu and IISER Bhopal for technology transfer for manufacturing of oxygen concentrators in India, aiming to make their product indigenous.

Servotech will be providing the concentrators to hospitals, foundations, medical institutions, corporate institutions, and other relevant stakeholders in the need of the product.

Raman Bhatia, MD, Servotech said, “While we were already contributing by manufacturing oxygen concentrators at an affordable price, we realized that the parts of the concentrators weren’t made in India. However, while we were making our fair contribution, we were also working on making the concentrators entirely made in India."

This lightweight, noiseless, and portable oxygen concentrator device maintains a steady flow of oxygen which can be easily adjusted according to the patient's need, the company said in a statement.

