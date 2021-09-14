MUMBAI : The tussle between Yes Bank and Dish TV board has taken a fresh twist with the proxy advisory firm SES denying support to the resolutions proposed by Yes Bank. In a note released on Tuesday, the firm said that the proposed board reconstitution is not ‘legally tenable’ without prior approval of the information and broadcasting ministry.

On 6 September, Dish TV informed the stock exchanges that Yes Bank, which owns a 25.63% stake in the company, had asked the company to replace five directors on the company’s board including the managing director Jawahar Goel, younger brother of Subhash Chandra.

While Dish TV is of the view that the induction of new directors can be made only after an approval from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Yes Bank believes that the resolution can be put to vote at the upcoming annual general meeting before seeking the ministry’s approval.

“The Special Notices given by Yes Bank and suggested Resolutions for approval of shareholders, if acted positively, would leave the Company in serious problem, without any Board, non-compliant in many respects and may end up in consequences not envisaged by Yes Bank," read the note. “Even though SES would want to see a change in Board, yet it is constrained as neither the resolutions are legally tenable nor are they in the interest of Company, unless a solution to vacuum in Board is found," it added.

Further SES has questioned why the Bank has decided not to remove only one director Anil Kumar Dua from the 6 member board of Dish TV. The other directors which Yes Bank is seeking to oust from Dish TV's board include Rashmi Aggarwal, Bhagwan Das Narang, Shankar Aggarwal and Ashok Mathai Kurien.

The proxy firm also did not rule out the possibility of an open offer by Yes Bank if new directors get appointed and control is transferred to the private sector lender.

“Another aspect that needs thorough analysis is the scenario that IF Yes Bank is able to appoint its new set of Directors on the Board, then one cannot deny that there would be a change in control. In such a scenario, one needs to examine whether the provisions of SEBI Takeover (SAST) Regulations would come into play or no," read the note.

SES has also questioned Yes Bank’s allegation that the ₹1000 crore rights issue proposed by the company is aimed at diluting the bank’s shareholding. The advisory firm said that the bank’s stake won’t be diluted by the rights issue, unless it is unwilling to subscribe to it. As per recent SEBI amendment to the Rights Issue process, the bank can always renounce its Rights in favour of third party if it wants to avoid renouncing in favour of existing shareholders, it said.

