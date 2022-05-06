This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indigo has shown what is achievable by an airline in India in terms of size, scale, and consistency of operations, with a huge focus on the basics, Jet Airways CEO Sanjeev Kapoor said
As Indigo congratulates Jet Airways on its new journey, CEO Sanjeev Kapoor said how the former has have set the benchmark really high and further added that Indigo has ‘shown what is achievable by an airline in India in terms of size, scale, and consistency of operations, with a huge focus on the basics’
Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport on Thursday in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate.
Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, is currently in the process of re-launching operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. After the test flight, Kapoor had expressed that it was a very emotional moment "for all the wonderful folks who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies".
A test flight is conducted to prove the aviation regulator DGCA that the aircraft and its components are operating normally.
After the test flight on Thursday, an airline has to conduct proving flights after which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will grant the air operator certificate (AOC). Proving flights are similar to commercial flight with DGCA officials and airline officials as passengers and cabin crew members on board.
On Friday, Kapoor said in his e-mail to employees, "Yesterday was a momentous and emotional day for all of us, with a Jet-registered aircraft, flown by Jet crew and with a Jet call-sign, back in the air after a gap of more than years!"
"The amount of goodwill this generated has been overwhelming. This is the first time ever an airline has been revived and flown under its original call-sign and name after suspending operations for an extended period. It is truly a historic moment!" he mentioned.