Setback for Future Group as Delhi HC halts RIL deal

“The respondents (Future Retail) are directed to file an affidavit to place on record the actions taken by them after October and the present status of all those actions, within days. All the concerned authorities are directed to maintain status quo with respect to matters of violation of the order dated 25 October and shall file the status report with respect to the present status within 10 days (of) the receipt of this order," ruled justice J.R. Midha. The judge said a detailed order specifying the reasons will follow soon.