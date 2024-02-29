Active Stocks
Setback for Vedanta as SC dismisses plea to reopen Sterlite Copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

Livemint

The apex court has dismissed Vedanta group's plea against shutting down of its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

Sterlite Copper plant in TN has remained shut since 2018. (Reuters)Premium
Sterlite Copper plant in TN has remained shut since 2018. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Vedanta group seeking to reopen its Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu. The apex court said the plant in Thoothukudi is a ‘chronic violator of air and water pollution laws’.

More to come…

Published: 29 Feb 2024, 05:01 PM IST
