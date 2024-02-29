The apex court has dismissed Vedanta group's plea against shutting down of its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Vedanta group seeking to reopen its Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu. The apex court said the plant in Thoothukudi is a 'chronic violator of air and water pollution laws'.

