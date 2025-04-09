Setback to Vijay Mallya, loses UK appeal in £1 Billion debt to Indian Banks case

  • Mallya, who lives in Britain, has been embroiled in a long legal battle with lenders – as well as the Indian authorities – following the 2012 collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Livemint
Published9 Apr 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Vijay Mallya, a former liquor baron, is currently in the UK and efforts by the Indian government to secure his extradition have ended in a naught as he is believed to have applied for asylum in Britain
Vijay Mallya, a former liquor baron, is currently in the UK and efforts by the Indian government to secure his extradition have ended in a naught as he is believed to have applied for asylum in Britain(REUTERS)

Vijay Mallya, the embattled Indian businessman, suffered a significant setback on Wednesday as he lost his appeal against a bankruptcy order issued by London's High Court. The order pertains to a substantial debt exceeding £1 billion ($1.28 billion) owed to lenders, including the State Bank of India.

Judge Anthony Mann stated in a written ruling that "the bottom line... is that the bankruptcy order stands."

Vijay Mallya's lawyers said in a statement that he would continue to seek to overturn the bankruptcy order.

Background of the Legal Battle

Vijay Mallya, who lives in Britain, has been embroiled in a protracted legal struggle with lenders and Indian authorities since the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines in 2012. 

In 2017, a group of banks obtained a judgment in India worth over £1 billion against Mallya, who had personally guaranteed the airline's debt. This ruling was later registered in Britain and led to a bankruptcy order being issued against him in 2021.

Mallya Claims Banks Have Recovered Assets

On Monday, Vijay Mallya asserted that Indian banks have secured access to his properties valued at 14,131.6 crore, which is more than double the amount he owed to public sector banks. 

The embattled businessman's claim was based on purported references in the Finance Ministry's annual report for 2024-25, which detailed the restoration of attached properties worth 14,131.8 crore to the banks.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya slams IBC over ‘up to 95% haircuts’ in corporate loan recoveries

Indian Banks' Recovery

Vijay Mallya highlighted that the banks have recovered over 14,000 crore, which is twice the amount awarded by the Debt Recovery Tribunal. He referenced the Finance Ministry's annual report, which noted that the complete amount of attached properties worth 14,131.6 crore had been successfully restored to public sector banks in his case.

In a post on X, Vijay Mallya remarked, “Finally, against a DRT judgment debt of 6,203 crore, admitted recovery of 14,131.8 crore, which will be evidence in my UK bankruptcy annulment application. Wonder what banks will say in an English Court.”

Also Read | Vijay Mallya pursues annulment of UK bankruptcy order over ‘unreal quality’

Vijay Mallya Also Fighting Extradition to India

Vijay Mallya, who was also a co-owner of the Formula One motor racing team Force India, is separately contesting extradition to India to face fraud charges related to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines. His most recent appeal against extradition was rejected in 2020, but Judge Mann noted that the extradition order "has still not been enforced." Mallya continues to resist extradition on other grounds, which have yet to be resolved.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsSetback to Vijay Mallya, loses UK appeal in £1 Billion debt to Indian Banks case
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 08:13 PM IST
