Setback to Vijay Mallya, loses UK appeal in £1 Billion debt to Indian Banks case

Vijay Mallya, the embattled Indian businessman, suffered a significant setback on Wednesday as he lost his appeal against a bankruptcy order issued by London's High Court. The order pertains to a substantial debt exceeding £1 billion ($1.28 billion) owed to lenders, including the State Bank of India.

Judge Anthony Mann stated in a written ruling that "the bottom line... is that the bankruptcy order stands."

Vijay Mallya's lawyers said in a statement that he would continue to seek to overturn the bankruptcy order.

Background of the Legal Battle Vijay Mallya, who lives in Britain, has been embroiled in a protracted legal struggle with lenders and Indian authorities since the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines in 2012.

In 2017, a group of banks obtained a judgment in India worth over £1 billion against Mallya, who had personally guaranteed the airline's debt. This ruling was later registered in Britain and led to a bankruptcy order being issued against him in 2021.

Mallya Claims Banks Have Recovered Assets On Monday, Vijay Mallya asserted that Indian banks have secured access to his properties valued at ₹14,131.6 crore, which is more than double the amount he owed to public sector banks.

The embattled businessman's claim was based on purported references in the Finance Ministry's annual report for 2024-25, which detailed the restoration of attached properties worth ₹14,131.8 crore to the banks.

Indian Banks' Recovery Vijay Mallya highlighted that the banks have recovered over ₹14,000 crore, which is twice the amount awarded by the Debt Recovery Tribunal. He referenced the Finance Ministry's annual report, which noted that the complete amount of attached properties worth ₹14,131.6 crore had been successfully restored to public sector banks in his case.

In a post on X, Vijay Mallya remarked, “Finally, against a DRT judgment debt of ₹6,203 crore, admitted recovery of ₹14,131.8 crore, which will be evidence in my UK bankruptcy annulment application. Wonder what banks will say in an English Court.”