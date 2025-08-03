Seven coal blocks successfully auctioned in 12th round of commercial auctions

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): A total of seven coal blocks have been successfully auctioned, comprising three fully explored and four partially explored coal blocks in the 12th round of commercial auctions, a statement from the Ministry of Coal said this week.

The auctions were held from July 28 to July 31, 2025.

The Ministry of Coal launched the 12th round of coal block auctions for commercial mining on March 27, 2025.

These seven blocks hold a combined geological reserve of approximately 1,761.49 million tonnes.

The cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of these blocks stands at 5.25 MTPA (excluding partially explored coal blocks), the Ministry said.

The block-wise result for auctions held is as under:

The auctions witnessed intense competition, achieving an average revenue share of 26.70 per cent.

"This reflects the sustained interest of industries in the coal sector and the Ministry's efforts to provide a stable and transparent policy framework," the Ministry of Coal said.

These blocks are expected to generate an annual revenue of approximately ₹719.90 crore (excluding partially explored blocks), likely to attract a capital investment of around ₹787.50 crore, and create approximately 7,098 employment opportunities.

Since the inception of commercial coal mining in 2020, a total of 131 coal blocks have been auctioned successfully, with a production capacity of 277.31 Million Tonnes per year.

Upon operationalisation, these blocks will immensely contribute to enhance domestic coal production and in making country self-reliant in coal sector.

Collectively, these blocks are expected to generate annual revenue of ₹39,359 crores, capital investment of ₹41,597 Crores and provide employment for 374,916 people in coal-bearing regions.