Seven lessors agree to carry maintenance of Go First aircraft: RP to court
Go First's lessors had earlier complained to the Delhi High Court that the airline's resolution professional was not providing necessary maintenance and technical records related to its aircraft
NEW DELHI : Go First's resolution professional informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that seven out of 14 lessors to the bankrupt airline had agreed to carry out maintenance of parked aircraft through a third party agency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message