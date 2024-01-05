Seven lessors agree to carry maintenance of Go First aircraft: RP to court

NEW DELHI : Go First's resolution professional informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that seven out of 14 lessors to the bankrupt airline had agreed to carry out maintenance of parked aircraft through a third party agency.

The RP, appointed to conduct the insolvency resolution process, also reported substantial progress in talks with Go First's lessors, with the number of agreeing lessors increasing from two to five.

Due to a paucity of time, the court deferred the hearing to 11 and 12 January.

The RP had on 20 December informed the court about discussions regarding engaging a third-party agency for aircraft maintenance. The collation of aircraft-related documents is in progress, and the agency is expected to cover maintenance for all 54 aircraft leased with Go First.

These discussions stem from a contempt petition filed by Go First lessor DAE (SY22) 13 Ireland Designated Activity. The lessor had alleged that the RP deliberately failed to comply with the court’s order by not providing necessary maintenance and technical records.

The lessors claim they have not received any records related to aircraft maintenance since May and not been allowed to physically inspect the assets.

The documents sought include records on the removal of engine parts and airframe, storage, historical data, online records, and information on the airworthiness of the aircraft.

Go First has undertaken a collaborative effort with its former staff to engage with leasing companies, as per media reports. The airline has established SP Mumbai Aviation, led by Sachin Naik, a former employee from the company's finance department.

As per a letter from Go First’s resolution professional, the company has been formed by specific employees for the collation of aircraft records and documents.

The RP in its letter suggested that Go First, via Naik, could facilitate engagements with maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) firms for aircraft maintenance, based on identified needs documented in the records.

The high court had on 12 October directed Go First’s RP to provide all maintenance and technical records to lessors within a week.

Earlier on 5 July, the court had granted the RP the responsibility of maintaining Go First’s aircraft while allowing the lessors the right to inspect—an order upheld by both a division bench of the high court and the Supreme Court.

Go First attributes its challenges to engine issues supplied by Pratt & Whitney, leading to fleet grounding and financial losses. In contrast, lessors point to non-payment of rentals as a significant concern.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!