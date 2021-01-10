Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added ₹1,37,396.66 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Besides TCS, other winners on the top-10 chart were HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance registered decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The valuation of TCS rose by ₹72,102.07 crore to ₹11,70,875.36 crore, while industry peer Infosys added ₹21,894.28 crore to reach ₹5,58,772.73 crore m-cap.

HDFC gained ₹15,076.62 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,77,663.03 crore, Bharti Airtel jumped by ₹13,720.73 crore to ₹2,94,736.49 crore, ICICI Bank added ₹10,054.48 crore to ₹3,74,253.88 crore, HDFC Bank's m-cap moved up by ₹3,855.36 crore to ₹7,88,613.86 crore and HUL's valuation grew by ₹693.12 crore to ₹5,61,626.18 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of RIL declined by ₹34,296.37 crore to ₹12,25,445.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped by ₹12,024.63 crore to ₹3,06,156.55 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went lower by ₹4,661.65 crore to ₹3,90,253.33 crore.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark index gained 913.53 points or 1.90 per cent.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via