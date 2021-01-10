Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added ₹1,37,396.66 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.
Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added ₹1,37,396.66 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.
Besides TCS, other winners on the top-10 chart were HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Besides TCS, other winners on the top-10 chart were HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance registered decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap).
The valuation of TCS rose by ₹72,102.07 crore to ₹11,70,875.36 crore, while industry peer Infosys added ₹21,894.28 crore to reach ₹5,58,772.73 crore m-cap.
HDFC gained ₹15,076.62 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,77,663.03 crore, Bharti Airtel jumped by ₹13,720.73 crore to ₹2,94,736.49 crore, ICICI Bank added ₹10,054.48 crore to ₹3,74,253.88 crore, HDFC Bank's m-cap moved up by ₹3,855.36 crore to ₹7,88,613.86 crore and HUL's valuation grew by ₹693.12 crore to ₹5,61,626.18 crore.
On the other hand, the valuation of RIL declined by ₹34,296.37 crore to ₹12,25,445.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped by ₹12,024.63 crore to ₹3,06,156.55 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went lower by ₹4,661.65 crore to ₹3,90,253.33 crore.
During the last week, the BSE benchmark index gained 913.53 points or 1.90 per cent.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.