Home >Companies >News >Seven of the top 10 most valued firms add over 1.37 lakh crore in market valuation
TCS' consolidated headcount stood at 443,676 as of 30 June

Seven of the top 10 most valued firms add over 1.37 lakh crore in market valuation

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST PTI

  • Tata Consultancy Services emerged as the biggest gainer
  • Other winners on the top-10 chart were HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added 1,37,396.66 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Besides TCS, other winners on the top-10 chart were HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance registered decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap).

The valuation of TCS rose by 72,102.07 crore to 11,70,875.36 crore, while industry peer Infosys added 21,894.28 crore to reach 5,58,772.73 crore m-cap.

HDFC gained 15,076.62 crore to take its valuation to 4,77,663.03 crore, Bharti Airtel jumped by 13,720.73 crore to 2,94,736.49 crore, ICICI Bank added 10,054.48 crore to 3,74,253.88 crore, HDFC Bank's m-cap moved up by 3,855.36 crore to 7,88,613.86 crore and HUL's valuation grew by 693.12 crore to 5,61,626.18 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of RIL declined by 34,296.37 crore to 12,25,445.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped by 12,024.63 crore to 3,06,156.55 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went lower by 4,661.65 crore to 3,90,253.33 crore.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark index gained 913.53 points or 1.90 per cent.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

