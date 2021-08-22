OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Seven of top-10 cos add 1.31 lakh crore in m-cap; HUL, TCS lead chart

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added 1,31,173.41 crore in market valuation last week, with HUL and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Wipro also saw a rise in their market valuations, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI suffered losses.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed 50,234.21 crore to 6,15,016.63 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 35,344.44 crore to reach 13,15,919.03 crore.

Bajaj Finance added 30,442.29 crore to its valuation to stand at 4,01,782.58 crore, while Infosys gained 8,335.27 crore to reach 7,34,755.12 crore.

The valuation of HDFC went up by 3,512.87 crore to 4,91,729.99 crore and that of Wipro climbed 2,385.11 crore to 3,39,632.11 crore.

Reliance Industries added 919.22 crore, taking its valuation to 13,60,571.28 crore.

In contrast, SBI's valuation dropped 21,776.05 crore to 3,63,187.07 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The valuation of ICICI Bank eroded by 16,854.73 crore to 4,71,497.28 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped 5,947.03 crore to reach 8,37,756.50 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited maintained its position as the most valued Indian company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro.

During the previous holiday-shortened week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 107.97 points or 0.19 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout