Seven of top-10 cos add 1.31 lakh crore in m-cap; HUL, TCS lead chart

Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Wipro also saw a rise in their market valuations

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added ₹1,31,173.41 crore in market valuation last week, with HUL and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Wipro also saw a rise in their market valuations, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI suffered losses.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Wipro also saw a rise in their market valuations, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI suffered losses.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed ₹50,234.21 crore to ₹6,15,016.63 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹35,344.44 crore to reach ₹13,15,919.03 crore.

Bajaj Finance added ₹30,442.29 crore to its valuation to stand at ₹4,01,782.58 crore, while Infosys gained ₹8,335.27 crore to reach ₹7,34,755.12 crore.

The valuation of HDFC went up by ₹3,512.87 crore to ₹4,91,729.99 crore and that of Wipro climbed ₹2,385.11 crore to ₹3,39,632.11 crore.

Reliance Industries added ₹919.22 crore, taking its valuation to ₹13,60,571.28 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank eroded by ₹16,854.73 crore to ₹4,71,497.28 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped ₹5,947.03 crore to reach ₹8,37,756.50 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited maintained its position as the most valued Indian company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro.

During the previous holiday-shortened week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 107.97 points or 0.19 per cent.