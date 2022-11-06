Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Seven of top 10 most valued firms add over 1 lakh crore; RIL biggest gainer

Seven of top 10 most valued firms add over 1 lakh crore; RIL biggest gainer

1 min read . 11:26 AM ISTPTI
Seven of the top-10 most valued firms together added 1,33,707.42 crore in market valuation last week. (Reuters)

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and ITC were among the gainers, while ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation.

Seven of the top-10 most valued firms together added 1,33,707.42 crore in market valuation last week amid an overall positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 990.51 points or 1.65 per cent.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped 44,956.5 crore to 17,53,888.92 crore.

HDFC Bank added 22,139.15 crore taking its valuation to 8,34,517.67 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India rallied 20,526.61 crore to 5,29,898.82 crore and that of TCS climbed 19,521.04 crore to 11,76,860.69 crore.

HDFC's mcap advanced 16,156.04 crore to 4,52,396.31 crore and that of ITC spurted by 9,861.07 crore to 4,38,538.73 crore.

The valuation of Infosys gained 547.01 crore to 6,37,023.14 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of ICICI Bank declined by 1,518.27 crore to 6,31,314.49 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by 1,186.55 crore to 5,92,132.24 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap dipped 222.53 crore to 4,54,182.23 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and ITC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

