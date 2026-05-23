Seven ways AI is making 2025 tech layoffs different from Silicon Valley’s earlier job cuts

The latest wave of tech layoffs looks very different from the massive workforce cuts that hit Silicon Valley during 2022 and 2023. Earlier layoffs were largely driven by pandemic overhiring, slowing ad markets and fears of an economic downturn. But in 2025, many companies are restructuring for a different reason: artificial intelligence. Instead of broad-based cuts across departments, technology firms are increasingly redesigning their organisations around AI-assisted workflows, flatter hierarchies and smaller teams.

Middle management is becoming a major target One of the clearest shifts in 2025 layoffs is the growing focus on middle-management roles. According to a 2025 survey by Gartner, CEOs are actively looking to “delayer significant chunks of middle management through the use of AI.” Executives increasingly want managers to supervise larger teams while AI systems handle tasks such as scheduling, reporting, coordination and workflow tracking.

AI is changing how companies structure teams Tech companies are increasingly moving toward leaner and more engineering-heavy organisations. Instead of maintaining large coordination layers between teams, businesses are attempting to build faster decision-making structures supported by automation tools.

Companies are prioritising AI spending over headcount growth Many firms are now redirecting budgets away from hiring and toward AI infrastructure, cloud computing and data centres.

Data compiled by TechCrunch showed that more than 150,000 tech workers were laid off across 549 companies during 2024, with layoffs continuing into 2025. But unlike earlier rounds of cuts, companies are simultaneously increasing spending on generative AI systems and AI engineering talent.

Amazon and Meta are flattening their hierarchies Amazon has reportedly reduced layers of middle management as part of restructuring efforts aimed at improving efficiency and accelerating decision-making.

At Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has aggressively pushed a flatter organisational structure during the company’s multi-year “Year of Efficiency” strategy. Reports suggest Meta recently cut thousands of jobs while continuing to expand AI-focused operations.

AI-first hiring strategies are spreading Some companies are now treating AI as a replacement for new hiring rather than simply a productivity tool. At Shopify, CEO Tobi Lütke reportedly instructed teams to first determine whether AI could complete a task before requesting additional headcount. The approach has become one of the strongest public examples of how AI is beginning to influence hiring decisions across the tech industry.

Customer support roles are being automated Fintech company Klarna said its AI assistant handled roughly two-thirds of customer-service chats within its first month.

The development highlighted how AI systems are increasingly capable of replacing large support operations, especially for repetitive customer interactions. Similar automation trends are now appearing across administration, operations and software development workflows.