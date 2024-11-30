Seventh annual Marrakech Air Show hosted 194 exhibitors and attracted 30,000 visitors

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marrakech Air Show 2024, held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, concluded on November 2 after four dynamic days. Hosted at the Royal Air Force base, the event attracted 194 exhibitors, 50 delegations, and nearly 30,000 visitors, solidifying Morocco's position in the global aerospace industry. Participation of Global Leaders Renowned aerospace and defense companies, including Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Embraer, and Safran, showcased cutting-edge technologies. The UAE, as the country of honor, featured a prominent pavilion spanning over 800 m², highlighting innovations from major Emirati companies. The 7th edition also witnessed the signing of key agreements that reaffirmed Morocco's appeal as a competitive aeronautics hub. A major highlight was the creation of the African Centre of Manufacturing Excellence (ACME) in partnership with Boeing, focusing on advanced manufacturing research. Embraer signed agreements for projects in commercial aviation, defense, and urban mobility, further strengthening Morocco's industrial ecosystem. Additional partnerships were formalized with companies such as TRELLEBORG and Composite Industrie Maroc, boosting local supply chains. Spotlight on Human Capital and Innovation MAS 2024 emphasized the importance of human capital and innovation. Over 100 Moroccan engineering students participated, underscoring the role of local talent in industry growth. A dedicated 500 m² space for startups showcased innovative solutions, reflecting the future of aerospace. Morocco's aeronautics industry has seen remarkable development, doubling the number of active companies to 151 in just a decade. The sector now employs 24,000 people and generates 2 billion dirhams in monthly exports, with 23% growth in 2024 alone. A Memorable Closing On November 2, the public was invited to explore aircraft and military displays and attend a two-hour airshow that thrilled nearly 20,000 visitors, bringing the 7th edition to a spectacular close. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569985/Marrakech_Air_Show.jpg Media contact: Oscar Valero oscar.valero@marco.agency (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

