Several bright spots in India’s economic narrative: Birla

Highlighting the positives for the Indian economy, Birla said dynamism in India’s digital ecosystem, diversification of global supply chains away from China and the greater emphasis of investors on sustainable finance offer new opportunities for India. “India has a robust pipeline of infrastructure projects. In addition, the government’s pragmatic policies, such as the production-linked incentive schemes, are helping. Many industries have seen fresh project investment announcements. Foreign direct investment flows have been strong. The burden of non-performing assets in the banking sector has eased. Startups and technology-based new-age enterprises have acquired critical mass. These sectors are exhibiting a strong momentum, providing new jobs, and enhancing customer experiences," Birla said.