Sexual harassment cases at offices decline in FY21

“Urge to interact with people other than family members results in some people going overboard and violating personal space in their interaction with colleagues over digital platforms leading to PoSH complaints. There were repeated instances of employees calling up women colleagues at odd hours without justification and indulging in conversations of personal nature," Kedia said. “Another challenge that arose because of the work-from-home system, was the delay in redressing PoSH complaints and conducting and documenting PoSH inquiries over digital platforms."

