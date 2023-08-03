Sexual harassment cases in top cos spike

Consultants say complex cases, which include multiple witnesses who may no longer be with the firm or cases where new evidence comes up, add to the delays. “The number of cases we are handling has doubled over the last year. There are reports of substance abuse in outbounds and team outings, in many of the harassment cases that were filed in the last year," said Kanti Joshi, the founder of consulting firm SASHA (Support Against Sexual Harassment). Joshi highlighted that most of the cases coming in are from ITES and IT firms, followed by the healthcare sector, while startups report the least number of them due to their small workforces.

