Sexual harassment cases see a marginal decline in India’s largest companies

In FY20, Wipro Ltd received the highest number of cases i.e. 125 complaints or 19% of the aggregate number of cases received by companies under review. In FY19, Wipro (typically gets the highest number of cases) had received 142 cases under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) act. The company attributed the relatively high number of cases to robust internal mechanisms which it says has enabled victims to come forward without any fear of retribution . “We have had a central ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment’ Committee (PSHC) for many years now, with a Chairperson who is a senior woman employee. The committee acts on all the cases filed under sexual harassment in good faith and ensures that the grievance is resolved expeditiously and in an unbiased manner through defined procedures," said Sarika Pradhan, POSH Chairperson, Wipro Ltd.