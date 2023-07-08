SFIO begins probe into edTech major Byju’s irregularities: Report1 min read 08 Jul 2023, 10:02 PM IST
In June, citing governance lapses, Byju's auditor’s resigned while three of its key Board members stepped down.
The Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO), a multi-disciplinary organization under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has started the probe into EdTech major Byju’s alleged financial reporting compliance failures and governance lapses, reported Hindu Business Line on 8 July.
